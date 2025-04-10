Hawaii reports a 5th case of travel-related dengue this year

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed a new case of travel-related dengue on Oahu, bringing the state’s total this year to five.

The latest case comes about a month after the fourth case of dengue was confirmed on Maui. To date, there have been four cases on Oahu and one case on Maui, all travel-related.

Teams were deployed to conduct inspections and implement mosquito control measures in the affected area on Oahu, which DOH did not disclose.

Dengue is a viral illness spread by mosquitoes — and can be transmitted from an infected person to a mosquito to another person. While Hawaii is home to Aedes mosquitoes which can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic, or established in the state.

Symptoms include fever, severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and rash, which typically last two to seven days, DOH said. While severe illness can occur, most people recover within a week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified higher than usual numbers of dengue cases among U.S. travelers returning from countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines, among others.

Anyone planning to travel to an area with dengue risk is vulnerable, according to health officials.

CDC advises travelers to these countries to prevent mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, and sleeping in an air-conditioned room or room with window screens.

If symptoms develop within two weeks after a trip, residents should seek medical advice from their health care provider.

In 2024, the department confirmed 16 cases of travel-related dengue, including 11 on Oahu, four on Maui, and one on Kauai.

These cases reported travel to Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Philippines and India.