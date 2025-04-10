Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, April 10, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Helicopter crashes into Hudson River near Manhattan, killing 6

By Chelsia Rose Marcius and Andy Newman / New York Times

Today Last updated 12:08 p.m.

National news

ADAM GRAY/THE NEW YORK TIMES New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a news conference about a helicopter crash alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at Pier 40 in Manhattan today. Six people died when a helicopter tumbled out of the sky and plunged into the Hudson River just off Jersey City, N.J., across from the West Village in Manhattan this afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

ADAM GRAY/THE NEW YORK TIMES

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a news conference about a helicopter crash alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at Pier 40 in Manhattan today. Six people died when a helicopter tumbled out of the sky and plunged into the Hudson River just off Jersey City, N.J., across from the West Village in Manhattan this afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said.

REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, today.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, today.

ADAM GRAY/THE NEW YORK TIMES New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a news conference about a helicopter crash alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at Pier 40 in Manhattan today. Six people died when a helicopter tumbled out of the sky and plunged into the Hudson River just off Jersey City, N.J., across from the West Village in Manhattan this afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said.
REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, today.

NEW YORK >> Six people died when a helicopter tumbled out of the sky and plunged into the Hudson River just off Jersey City, New Jersey, across from the West Village in Manhattan this afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“Six innocent souls have lost their lives, and we pray for them and their families,” she said.

At least two adults and three children — all believed to be members of a family of Spanish tourists — were pulled from the helicopter or from the frigid river and taken to hospitals in New Jersey, but none survived, officials briefed on the crash said. A sixth person, believed to be the pilot, was also killed.

The helicopter went down in the river near a ventilation building above the Holland Tunnel, at about 3:15 p.m.

Here’s what else we know:

— Witness and video accounts: Video of the crash shows the helicopter tumbling end over end and hitting the water at a high speed. One witness, Mandy Bowlin, said she was on a Circle Line tour boat, heard a boom behind her and saw the helicopter plummeting. Its rotor flew off and the craft nose-dived into the water, sending debris flying toward the boat.

The route: It is not known where the helicopter took off from or where it was headed. Tourist helicopters routinely fly over the river, carrying sightseers from heliports in lower Manhattan and New Jersey. The typical temperature of the river this time of year is about 45 degrees, according to a government site.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide