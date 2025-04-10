Motorcyclist, 27, dies after H-1 crash near airport

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday night after a crash on the H-1 freeway eastbound near the North Nimitz Highway exit, Honolulu police said.

The collision occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the Airport area, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Police said the man lost control of his motorcycle and slid across the roadway, separating from the bike. The motorcycle continued forward and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man, who was not injured and remained at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor, but it’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is Oahu’s 21st traffic fatality of the year, more than double the 9 fatalities reported at this time in 2024.