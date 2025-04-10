Police conduct 2nd crackdown on e-bike riders in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police conducted an undercover operation to catch e-bike and e-motorcycle violations in Ewa Beach earlier this week, resulting in seven citations and 70 warnings.

Police said the operation was conducted on Monday near Campbell High School. It was the second such operation near the school, following another one last month.

In all, police issued seven citations for 15 violations, along with 70 warnings for helmet and bike registration issues. Police also confiscated five electric dirt bikes.

Officers in this operation were dressed in everyday clothing.

The Honolulu Police Department believes the first crackdown on illegal use of e-bikes last month was effective, as many of the juveniles who received citations in March were seen this time wearing helmets and riding legal e-bikes and e-motorcycles.

HPD continues to encourage parents to understand the law to keep their children safe.

HPD reminds the public of the following:

>> Any e-bike/e-motorcycle that can not be pedaled or has an engine size exceeding 750 watts is illegal.

>> All e-bikes 750 watts and below should be registered, and all riders under 18 must wear a helmet.

>> Whether you drive, ride, or walk, road safety is a shared responsibility, requiring all users to be attentive, considerate, and to follow traffic laws to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.

More information on e-bike laws is available at honolulupd.org/information/pedestrian-safety.