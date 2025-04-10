Sources: NOAA fires previously reinstated probationary workers

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has fired previously reinstated probationary workers after an appeals court on April 9 cleared the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of employees, according to five sources familiar with the situation.

The workers were first fired on February 27 and then reinstated on March 17 to administrative leave, during which they were paid but not permitted to work, per a federal court order that blocked the firings.

“The Department is reverting your termination action to its original effective date,” said a memo from John K. Guenther, the Department of Commerce’s acting general counsel, sent to the affected employees and seen by Reuters.