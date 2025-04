As inflation continues to outpace wages and cuts to federal programs loom, Hawaii faces an unprecedented food insecurity crisis. Nearly 1 in 3 households with children struggles to put food on the table. In 2023, 9% of these households had children who skipped meals due to lack of food. For these children, school meals may be the only balanced meal they get in a day.

At a recent “Free Meals 4 All” community forum at McKinley High School, teachers, parents and students recounted heart- wrenching stories of the challenges some students face at school.

One teacher shared the heartbreak she felt having to hand out bright yellow school lunch “debt slips” to her students at the beginning of each week, noting the defeat in her students’ voices when they replied, “again?” knowing that they would not be able to get lunch that day. Another educator asked the audience, many of whom were teachers, how many had to buy snacks for students out of pocket; nearly half raised their hands. A 7th-grader shared how she hid her negative lunch balance from her mother, knowing how hard her parents worked to keep six kids’ accounts full. No child should have to carry that worry.

In this post-pandemic economy, families are making impossible choices between paying rent, covering basic expenses and ensuring their children are fed. While federal programs exist to provide free or reduced-price meals for some students, they leave too many behind — particularly in Hawaii, where the cost of living is among the highest in the nation.

Case in point: A family of four must make less than $47,000 per year to qualify for free school meals — but that’s less than half of what is needed to make ends meet. School meals cost about $75 per student per month, which quickly adds up in households with multiple children.

The benefits of universal free school meals are undeniable. Studies show that when schools provide free meals to all students, attendance improves, academic performance rises and behavioral issues decline. A child who starts their day on an empty stomach cannot focus, cannot retain information, and cannot reach their full potential.

However, hope is on the horizon. Senate Bill 1300 would raise the income threshold for a family of four from $47,000 to $110,000, bringing relief in the form of free school meals to thousands more struggling families. The bill passed through the House Finance Committee with overwhelming community support. There was standing room only during the hearing, and more than 40 organizations and 200 individuals sent in written testimony in support.

Expanding access to free school meals is not a financial impossibility — it’s simply a matter of priorities. Eight other states have found ways to fund these programs, and Hawaii can, too. These states have made the commitment to feed their keiki because they understand that feeding children is an investment in our future.

SB 1300 would be an enormous step in the right direction, putting Hawaii on a secure pathway toward ensuring all our keiki can achieve and thrive during the school day and throughout their lifetimes.

Daniela Spoto is director of food equity at the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice.