Letter: History repeats itself with DOGE, powerful

Elon Musk’s DOGE is not the first “doge” in history. From the 1992 World Book: “Doge was the title of the rulers of Venice from 697 to 1797.” These leaders were “elected for life from among the richest and most powerful families. They enjoyed almost absolute power in governmental, military, and church affairs until 1032. Then they tried to make the office hereditary but failed.”

And, the 47th president of the USA is not the first politician to think his ends justify his means. Also from the 1992 World Book: “[Niccolo] Machiavelli called for a leader to use any means necessary to preserve the state, resorting to cruelty, deception, and force if nothing else worked.” A philosopher and diplomat from Florence, Machiavelli outlined his political thoughts in his work “The Prince,” first published in 1532.

It is frightening to think history may repeat itself.

Laura M. Fink

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter