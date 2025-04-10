Letter: Media must rigorously fact-check politicians

We’ve come to expect the national news media to bend the knee and sanewash brazen lies by the president and his GOP cronies without pushback. Now it appears our local news media has capitulated as well when reporting statements by Republican officials, such as state House Minority Floor Leader Diamond Garcia who claims — with zero factual evidence — that the “vast majority of the American people support the efforts” of DOGE policies under Donald Trump.

Instead of simply quoting whatever comes out of the mouths of politicians who parrot Dear Leader’s lies and Fox News talking points, perhaps it would help educate the public if our local news media provided balanced perspectives. Question politicians’ sources, confront them with facts. Democracy dies when truth no longer matters.

Rich Figel

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

