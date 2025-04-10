Letter: Mothers, get vaccinated to protect your keiki

In the early 1970s, I was in school learning to be a speech pathologist. About five years earlier, there had been an epidemic of measles and mumps in Oklahoma. We ended up with a slew of 5- and 6-year-old kids who had been exposed by mothers who did not have a vaccination. These kids often ended up hard of hearing, and with many other dysfunctions requiring long-term treatment.

I can only encourage any mother who is pregnant or may soon be pregnant to be sure she is vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella. This is not only good for you, but good for your developing child. Please ignore the disinformation about these vaccinations.

Lance Bateman

Kalihi Valley

