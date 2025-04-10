Letter: Oh no, the consequences of Musk’s slash actions

I just watched Elon Musk whine about his stock price being down and Tim Walz gloating about it. Well, sorry Elon, you brought it on yourself.

I have trouble with the blatant terroristic implications of busting up Teslas, charging stations or any other private property — but what Musk and the Trump administration have been doing to this country is nothing short of social and economic terrorism.

I am on edge all the time because I don’t know when Musk will destroy something I take for granted or need. Musk is threatening my Social Security benefits — a return of my own money — because in his mind it’s a Ponzi scheme. Musk is threatening my livelihood for a gutless and self-serving project. Don’t expect any sympathy from the likes of me.

Grant Merritt

Manoa

