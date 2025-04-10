Letter: Tariffs not solution to manufacturing slump

President Donald Trump has paused most of his wide-reaching tariffs, but increased levies on China to 125%. We lost manufacturing jobs to China and other developing countries because they produce goods more cheaply and effectively. The problem is that tariffs will not bring back jobs anytime soon, and in the meantime, businesses will raise prices for U.S. consumers to offset the cost of tariffs. Even if some businesses eventually shift production to the U.S., the goods produced will cost more because of higher U.S. labor costs.

A trade war hurts U.S. consumers, agriculture and a wide range of businesses, and will likely cause a recession. Instead of tariffs, we should be investing in infrastructure, agriculture, science and technology to make American workers more productive and competitive globally. The only thing that tariffs liberate us from is common sense.

Jeff Griswold

Kailua

