Off the news: DLNR coral restoration project flourishes

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ aquatic division has found success in “planting” coral grown at the Sand Island-based Hawaii Coral Restoration Nursery, restoring damaged reefs in Oahu waters. Next up: Planting nursery-grown coral in near-shore locations where people can “see restoration in action” — and better understand how living coral has value in protecting coastlines and nurturing marine life, and as an attraction for oceangoers.
To help site the coral plantings, take a survey to prioritize either Kewalo or Maunalua, and either Turtle Canyon or the Waikiki Marine Life Conservation District; go to 808ne.ws/GrowCoralOahu.