Off the news: Officer allegedly leaks Aliamanu blast info

There’s much that’s unfortunate about Honolulu police officer Austin Ewaliko getting suspended for allegedly giving internal police investigative info to suspects in the deadly Jan. 1 Aliamanu fireworks explosion.

For one, the alleged misconduct could compromise any meaningful consequences for the blast that killed six people and wounded scores of others. At least a dozen people have been arrested, but no charges yet filed.

And for the public, sadly, Ewaliko’s alleged actions merely confirm what many already believe: that illegal fireworks will never subside because too many law enforcers look the other way, or worse, aid and abet.