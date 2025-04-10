Off the news: Officer allegedly leaks Aliamanu blast info

Thursday, April 10, 2025
73°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
8:13 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
There’s much that’s unfortunate about Honolulu police officer Austin Ewaliko getting suspended for allegedly giving internal police investigative info to suspects in the deadly Jan. 1 Aliamanu fireworks explosion.
For one, the alleged misconduct could compromise any meaningful consequences for the blast that killed six people and wounded scores of others. At least a dozen people have been arrested, but no charges yet filed.
And for the public, sadly, Ewaliko’s alleged actions merely confirm what many already believe: that illegal fireworks will never subside because too many law enforcers look the other way, or worse, aid and abet.