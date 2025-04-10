Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, April 10, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Kuilei Place ‘affordable’ condo project breaks ground

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 11:29 p.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksPolitics

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Community leaders dug into the dirt with ‘o‘o Wednesday as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kuilei Place residential complex. The project, built on 3 acres of land, formerly occupied by low-income walk-up apartments, will include one-bedroom condos priced at $371,000. The highest-priced three-bedroom unit, offered to those making 140% of area median income, was priced at $813,000.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Community leaders dug into the dirt with ‘o‘o Wednesday as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kuilei Place residential complex. The project, built on 3 acres of land, formerly occupied by low-income walk-up apartments, will include one-bedroom condos priced at $371,000. The highest-priced three-bedroom unit, offered to those making 140% of area median income, was priced at $813,000.

COURTESY RENDERING Once completed, Kuilei Place amenities will include a pool cabana area.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY RENDERING

Once completed, Kuilei Place amenities will include a pool cabana area.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Community leaders dug into the dirt with ‘o‘o Wednesday as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kuilei Place residential complex. The project, built on 3 acres of land, formerly occupied by low-income walk-up apartments, will include one-bedroom condos priced at $371,000. The highest-priced three-bedroom unit, offered to those making 140% of area median income, was priced at $813,000.
COURTESY RENDERING Once completed, Kuilei Place amenities will include a pool cabana area.