Kuilei Place ‘affordable’ condo project breaks ground
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Community leaders dug into the dirt with ‘o‘o Wednesday as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kuilei Place residential complex. The project, built on 3 acres of land, formerly occupied by low-income walk-up apartments, will include one-bedroom condos priced at $371,000. The highest-priced three-bedroom unit, offered to those making 140% of area median income, was priced at $813,000.
COURTESY RENDERING
Once completed, Kuilei Place amenities will include a pool cabana area.