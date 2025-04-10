On the Move: Ashley Takitani Leahey and Isaac M. Okita

Kupu has named Ashley Takitani Leahey and Isaac M. Okita as new board members for 2025. Takitani Leahey is vice president of community development for Maui Land &Pineapple Co. with more than 10 years’ experience in communications, marketing and community relations for Hawaii companies and nonprofits. She also serves on the boards of PBS Hawaii and Maui Family YMCA. Okita is senior vice president, division manager and treasurer for First Hawaiian Bank’s Treasury &Investment Division and has nearly 15 years’ experience in the banking industry, including roles at Central Pacific Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Capital One in McLean, Va., and TIAA Bank in Jacksonville, Fla.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.