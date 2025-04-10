On the Move: Suzy Bordeaux Johlfs

Thursday, April 10, 2025
73°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Suzy Bordeaux Johlfs
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Aulani, A Disney Resort &Spa has hired Suzy Bordeaux Johlfs as spa and merchandise director, previously director of spa and wellness at Indian Springs Resort in Calistoga, Calif. Bordeaux Johlfs joins the company with more than
30 years of experience in the industry in
Hawaii, California and Colorado. She began her career in Hawaii with positions at
Hyatt Regency Waikoloa, Hilton Waikoloa Village and the original Ihilani Resort in Ko Olina; and later served as spa director at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., for 13 years.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.