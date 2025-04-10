On the Move: Suzy Bordeaux Johlfs

Aulani, A Disney Resort &Spa has hired Suzy Bordeaux Johlfs as spa and merchandise director, previously director of spa and wellness at Indian Springs Resort in Calistoga, Calif. Bordeaux Johlfs joins the company with more than 30 years of experience in the industry in Hawaii, California and Colorado. She began her career in Hawaii with positions at Hyatt Regency Waikoloa, Hilton Waikoloa Village and the original Ihilani Resort in Ko Olina; and later served as spa director at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., for 13 years.

