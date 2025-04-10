UH’s Wyllie receives track and field honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii triple jumper Tara Wyllie was named Big West Track and Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Wyllie, a junior from Canberra, Australia, posted a conference-best mark of 42 feet, 5.25 inches in the triple jump at the Stanford Invitational. The distance gave her a fourth-place finish and the second-best mark in UH history in the outdoor triple jump.

Wyllie ranks 26th nationally in the triple jump and 16th in the West region.

She holds the school’s indoor record at 41.54 feet.