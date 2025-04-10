UH junior middle Kurt Nusterer will go from starting job to a dream job
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 15
Hawaii middle blocker Kurt Nusterer started his career as a walk-on, playing on the “C” side. He worked his way up to the “B” side and then to a starter.
Hawaii Warriors Kurt Nusterer pounded the ball against Princeton Tigers Mason Rice and Ethan Wells during a men’s NCAA volleyball match on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.