Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, April 11, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Breaking News

China’s Anker starts raising prices on Amazon

By David Kirton / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO People visit the Anker booth during the opening day of the international consumer technology fair IFA in Berlin, Germany, in September 2023. China’s Anker, one of Amazon’s largest sellers offering products from power banks to phone cases, has raised prices on a fifth of its products on the U.S. platform since Thursday, in a sign that tariffs on Chinese goods are being passed on to U.S. shoppers.

REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO

People visit the Anker booth during the opening day of the international consumer technology fair IFA in Berlin, Germany, in September 2023. China’s Anker, one of Amazon’s largest sellers offering products from power banks to phone cases, has raised prices on a fifth of its products on the U.S. platform since Thursday, in a sign that tariffs on Chinese goods are being passed on to U.S. shoppers.

SHENZHEN, China >> China’s Anker, one of Amazon’s largest sellers offering products from power banks to phone cases, has raised prices on a fifth of its products on the U.S. platform since Thursday, in a sign that tariffs on Chinese goods are being passed on to U.S. shoppers.

Some 127 Anker products have seen an average increase of 18% since Thursday last week, with the majority of those occurring after Monday, April 7, when President Donald Trump added an extra 50% import duty on Chinese goods, according to data from e-commerce services provider SmartScout.

U.S. import tariffs on Chinese products now stand at 145%. Beijing on Friday raised its tariff on U.S. goods to 125%, as a trade war between the world’s top two economies intensifies.

Anker and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move follows warnings from China’s largest cross-border e-commerce association that many Chinese companies that sell products on Amazon are preparing to hike prices for the U.S. or quit the market due to the tariffs.

“It’s the most concerted effort (to raise prices) I’ve seen across any brand,” said Scott Needham, SmartScout’s founder.

Anker, which has 5,000 employees and annual revenues of 22.17 billion yuan ($3 billion), has become a major seller on Amazon since being founded by a former Google software engineer in 2011.

On a call with investors on Monday, Anker said that it was able to raise prices as it had bargaining power and because its rivals were mainly Chinese and under similar tariff pressure, but did not provide specifics.

It also said it would explore non-U.S. markets like Europe and Southeast Asia.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide