Hawaii officials to hold gun buyback event at Aloha Stadium

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / OCT. 21, 2023 These firearms were turned in by a resident at a state gun buyback event on Oahu in 2023.

The Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement is holding a gun buyback event at Aloha Stadium Saturday.

DLE officials encourage residents to voluntarily surrender unwanted firearms in exchange for gift cards at the event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lower parking lot of Aloha Stadium.

No questions will be asked, and no identification will be required, according to the department.

A $100 gift card will be offered for surrendered handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks and Glock switches. A $200 gift card will be offered for automatic firearms of any type, semi-automatic rifles and ghost guns.

A person may turn in as many guns as possible, but will be limited to receiving a maximum of three gift cards total, officials said in a news release.

The unloaded firearm must be in a container or box in the vehicle’s trunk, they said. Participants should remain in their vehicle while law enforcement recovers the firearm from the trunk.

No ammunition will be accepted.

Participants should enter the Aloha Stadium lower parking lot from Salt Lake Boulevard through Gate 4.

For more information, call 808-837-8470.

