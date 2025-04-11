Hawaii sees another dengue case, bringing total to 6 this year

The Hawaii Department of Health today confirmed another travel-related case of dengue on Oahu, bringing the total number in the state to six this year.

The latest case comes just one day after the fifth case of dengue was reported on Oahu. The affected individual was exposed to the virus while traveling in a region where dengue is common, health officials said.

Teams were deployed to the affected area on Oahu, which the Health Department did not disclose, to implement mosquito control measures. Health officials said in a news release that the latest dengue case is not related the one reported on Thursday.

To date, there have been five cases on Oahu and one on Maui this year.

Dengue is a viral illness spread by mosquitoes, which can be transmitted from an infected person to a mosquito to another person. While Hawaii is home to Aedes mosquitoes which can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic, or established in the state.

Symptoms include fever, severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and rash, which typically last two to seven days, state health officials said. While severe illness can occur, most people recover within a week.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified higher-than-usual numbers of dengue cases among U.S. travelers returning from countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines, among others. Anyone planning to travel to an area with dengue risk is vulnerable, according to health officials.

CDC advises travelers to these countries to prevent mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, and sleeping in an air-conditioned room or a room with window screens.

If symptoms develop within two weeks after a trip, residents should seek medical advice from a health care provider.

In 2024, the department confirmed 16 Hawaii cases of travel-related dengue, including 11 on Oahu, four on Maui, and one on Kauai. These cases reported travel to Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Philippines and India.