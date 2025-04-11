Kahului man, 43, dies after crash on Maui highway

Maui police say a 43-year-old man from Kahului has died after crashing into a stopped car on Honoapiilani Highway Thursday afternoon.

Police said at about 4:07 p.m., a woman driving a 2022 Ford Explorer had stopped in the Lahaina-bound lane of the highway, about 0.4 miles north of Aloha Ui Street in Waikapu.

She was waiting to make a left turn onto a farm road. The man, who was driving a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, failed to observe the stopped Ford. He attempted to stop, but was unable to and collided with the Ford’s rear.

As a result of the collision, he sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The Ford driver, a 67-year-old Spreckelsville woman, and her passenger, a 9-year-old boy, were not injured.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Police said this was Maui County’s seventh traffic fatality this year, compared to four at the same time last year.