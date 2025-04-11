Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police search for man in child kidnapping attempt in Wahiawa

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:18 p.m.

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted kidnapping incident in Wahiawa this morning.

In a social media post, the Honolulu Police Department said a 10-year-old girl reported that while she was walking to school this morning, a man tried to grab her, but the suspect let go when she screamed.

The suspect was described as 5-feet-11 and 140 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and possibly in his 30s. He was dressed in a black, short-sleeved shirt, black pants and a red hat, police said.

He was last seen on foot on Ohai Street heading toward Olive Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information should contact HPD or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

