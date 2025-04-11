Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Toddler, 1, dies after being hit by car in Maui driveway

By Star-Advertiser staff

Maui

Maui police report the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was hit by a car pulling into a driveway in Kahului on Thursday night.

Police said that, at about 9:42 p.m. Thursday, a 2016 Nissan Altima was pulling into a driveway on Poheoheo Street in Kahului when it struck a 1-year-old toddler from Makawao who was on a sidewalk in front of a home.

The boy sustained life-threatening injuries, police said, and was rushed to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old girl, was not injured.

Police said speed is not a factor in this collision, but are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police said this was Maui County’s eighth traffic fatality this year, compared to four at the same time last year.

