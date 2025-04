Mufi Hannemann resigned as chair of the Hawaii Tourism Authority board in March amid a dispute over Hawaii Convention Center freebies. Light filters through the convention center’s glass facade on Feb. 21.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

We have way too many grifters serving us in Washington already, so why bring it home to Hawaii? I am shocked and dismayed at the Star-Advertiser’s front-page headline article regarding Hawaii Tourism Authority board Chair Todd Apo’s advisement to put the recent audit probe “to bed” (“Chair advises putting audit probe ‘to bed,’” April 8).

Former HTA board Chair Mufi Hannemann’s behavior is beyond suspect, and I believe he resigned before he was publicly caught red-handed. He has been shifting around from position to position for years. He and Kirk Caldwell swooped in with the obscene rail scheme and then quickly bailed, leaving the damage behind them.

Put the responsible audit of HTA’s financial findings “to bed”? Another attempt to sweep possible wrongdoings under the rug. Hawaii deserves better.

Mary Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter