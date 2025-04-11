Letter: Late Rep. Gene Ward was peerless politician

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

State Rep. Gene Ward was a wonderful man that many of us knew well, as he represented Hawaii Kai. He did a great job! Even though he was a busy politician, he always had time for a “hi, Jim” or a wave to his other constituents when he was running for office.

His passing last week, just days after retiring from the Legislature, saddens me because Hawaii lost a fine man and politician that others aspire to be like. I do not know if he has an equal.

Some place in Heaven, there must be a place for great politicians like Gene Ward.

Thank You, Gene.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

