Letter: Make anti-vaxers pay for virus’ financial impacts

I regret that measles has shown up in Hawaii. I sympathize with the playmates, with the neighbors, with the grocer and with so many others forced into its path. I especially empathize with the medical professionals who risk taking the virus back to their own babies.

As a matter of fact, I sympathize with the entire state of Hawaii, but I have a solution. Any family that is an adherent of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s opposition to vaccinations and decides to go unvaccinated must pay for all the direct and indirect medical and social expenses caused by the virus. And these expenses will be aplenty. Did I mention paying burial expenses?

I contend that paying such a huge sum of money will go a long way toward eradicating this unnecessary killer of helpless children, whom some guardians elect to leave unvaccinated and exposed.

John Wollstein

Waikiki

