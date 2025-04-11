Letter: On Musk, columnist reverts to partisan ways

I had hoped that Cal Thomas was finally standing his own moral ground with his recent commentary, calling out the Christian nationalist movement with its “divine mission” to take over our government and hold dominion uber alles (“Christians beware: There is a heretic in the White House,” Star-Advertiser, April 1). How disappointing to read his retrograde partisan squat, “Musk is just latest boogeyman demonized by Democrats” (Star-Advertiser, April 8). I guess if I were a registered Republican among the more than 200,000 indiscriminately fired workers, I’d embrace losing my livelihood as my patriotic duty and love Elon Musk all the more.

A recent “Doonesbury” cartoon outlined how Al Gore and Bill Clinton downsized the government and balanced the budget over the course of six years; “It was carefully planned and responsibly executed.” Surely that’s a better blueprint than to enable a technocrat ideologue to act out as the bully’s proxy. And with all these executive order signings, Donald Trump is like a graffiti artist.

Jared Wickware

Kalihi

