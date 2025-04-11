Letter: Trump doing most to dismantle democracy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Responding to the letter suggesting we kept calm and give Donald Trump a chance (“Keep calm, take stock and give Trump a chance,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 20), I beg to differ.

From Day 1, Trump has done everything to undermine the rule of law and constitutional protections against executive overreach, and inflicted unwarranted and terrible harm against our democratic institutions and congressionally authorized programs without a vote. This is not to mention cruel and undeserved punishment against dedicated federal employees and contractors.

We cannot be calm and enable him to destroy American democracy. As Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker reminded us, it took Adolf Hitler less than a month to completely eviscerate Germany’s democratic government, decapitate political opposition and take complete autocratic control of all of Germany after his election.

With a spineless Republican Congress, he is well on his way to turn the U.S. into his own Trump Kingdom.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter