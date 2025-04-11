Off the news: After obstacles, Kuilei Place breaks ground

Overcoming controversies such as a zoning exemption for its tower height, the upcoming 43-story Kuilei Place condo project in Moiliili is on its way to supplying 1,005 units in high-demand Oahu, 603 of them as “workforce” housing. Those are units priced at 80% to 140% of area median income: for an individual, 80% AMI is $77,950 yearly, while 140% AMI is $117,700.

Project completion will be in late 2027.