Off the news: Concealed carry permit numbers boom

From (nearly) zero to 2,200: Before a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision upended Hawaii’s gun law, just six people were granted a concealed-carry weapons permit over 21 years. Now 2,207 over age 21 are licensed to pack handguns: 1,356 on Oahu; 425 on Hawaii island; 183 on Maui and 243 on Kauai, the state attorney general reports.

Crime stats show little change among licensed gun owners, despite the growth spurt, but on Oahu, violence committed with illegal guns has increased. House Bill 392, which would ban manufacture or possession of “ghost guns” here, awaits the governor’s signature.