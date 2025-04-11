Hoku Award finalists are announced

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe‘a is among the front-runners as the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts announces the finalists for the 2025 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Pe‘a’s most recent Grammy-winning album, “Kuini,” is a finalist in eight categories including male vocalist and album of the year. The award for album of the year recognizes the work of the producer or producers of the album as well as the work of the artist. Pe‘a was a co-producer of his album, so if “Kuini” wins the category, he would be due one Hoku as the winning artist and a second for his work as a producer.

The same double awards would apply for album of the year finalists Eric Lee, Kala‘e Parish, Weldon Kekauoha and the Seven Suns. Kekauoha and Parish are also finalists for male vocalist; Seven Suns is a finalist for group of the year.

The most unusual finalist nomination this year is Edwin Mahi‘ai Copp Beamer — known professionally as Mahi Beamer — in the “Haku Mele” category for best first-time released song or chant primarily in the Hawaiian language. Beamer died in 2017, but the eligibility requirements for the category do not require that the composer is living.

The winners in 32 categories will be determined by the HARA membership. Winners in six other categories — two Hawaiian-language categories, two engineering categories, liner notes and graphics — will be selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international-recognition album category is also adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

The winner of favorite entertainer is determined by public vote. The nominees for favorite entertainer will be announced separately.

The 2025 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards are June 21 at the Sheraton Waikiki. Tickets sales start today at harahawaii.com.

2025 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Finalists

>> Album of the Year (award to producer(s) and artist)

“The Islands Are Calling” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises) – Eric Lee & Louis “Moon” Kauakahi, producers

“Two Of Us” Kailua Bay Buddies (Tin Idol Productions) – Gerard K. Gonsalves, producer

“Where I’m Going” Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music) – Imua Garza & Kala‘e Parish, producers

“Kuini” Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) – Kalani Peʻa, Wailau Ryder, Michael Casil & Allan B. Cool-Peʻa, producers

“Music Man” Kenny Tagavilla (Tin Idol Productions & Kenny T. Music) – Gerard K. Gonsalves & Kapena De Lima, producers

“Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records) – Seven Suns, producers

>> Male Vocalist of the Year

Darrell Aquino “Blue Hilo Moon” (Mana Recordings)

Kala‘e “Where I’m Going” (Kala‘e Parish Music)

Kalani Pe‘a “Kuini” (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

Kenny Tagavilla “Music Man” (Kenny T. Music & Tin Idol Productions)

Weldon Kekauoha “‘Ano‘ai” (Ohelo Records & WAY House Entertainment)

>> Female Vocalist of the Year

Charly “Charly” (Tin Idol Productions)

Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter “Ho‘i Ke Aloha” (Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter)

Sandy Essman “Hanohano Wailea” (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Group of the Year

Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood “Blues Experience” (JS Records/FortyBelow Records)

Kala‘e + Kalena “Kala‘e + Kalena + Kalikimaka” (Kamakoa Productions)

Kapena “Tribute” (Revive The Live)

Nuff Sedd “Cup Of Aloha” (JPK Productions)

Seven Suns “Many Feathers” (Ineffable Records)

>> Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year

Charly “Charly” (Tin Idol Productions)

Isaiah Tavares “Blessed Man” (Waianae Records)

Kahiau Lam Ho “Ho‘omalamalama” (Kahiau Lam Ho)

Kapena School Of Music “Play Loud, Vol. 1” (KSMCE Music Hub)

Kawika Boro “Ua Ko ‘Ia Iho No” (Zeo Music LLC)

>> EP (Extended Play) of the Year

“A Cozy Christmas” Brittni Paiva (Brittni Paiva Music)

“Blue Hilo Moon” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

“Play Loud, Vol. 1” Kapena School Of Music (KSMCE Music Hub)

“Stewards Of The Earth” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“Written On My Heart” Jeff Rasmussen (Mango Tree Music Records LLC)

>> Hawaiian EP (Extended Play) of the Year

“Hanohano Wailea” Sandy Essman (Tin Idol Productions)

“Hawaii Island Mele” Keoki Kahumoku feat. Sonny Lim (Hawaiian Harmonics)

“Ho‘i Ke Aloha” Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter (Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter)

“Kauluwehi” Gregory Juan (Kahikina Productions)

“Pahumoa” Wayne Kamake‘e‘aina (Wayne K Productions)

>> Single of the Year

“Blue Hilo Moon” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

“Don’t Let Me Fade” Brittni Paiva (Brittni Paiva Music)

“Gravity” Gerard K. Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)

“Kickin’ Back” Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music)

“Killin’ Island Time” Kala‘e + Kalena (Kala‘e Parish Music)

“Le Tu‘una Oe” Josh Tatofi (Josh Tatofi)

“Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

>> Hawaiian Single of the Year

“He Mele No Ka Pao‘o” Gregory Juan (Kahikina Productions)

“Ho‘omalamalama” Kahiau Lam Ho (Kahiau Lam Ho)

“Ka Leo Kupuna” Hi‘ikua (Kanemakua Records)

“Keali‘i: A Mele For King Kamahele” Hoku Zuttemeister (Kaleiola Records)

“Pua Hone” Sandy Essman feat. Kenneth Makuakane (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Christmas Single of the Year

“It Came Upon The Midnight Clear” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

“Let It Snow!” Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter (Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter)

“My Christmas Wish” Rasmussen & Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“Noel” Kenny Tagavilla & Sandy Essman (Kenny T. Music & Tin Idol Productions)

“This Christmas” Brittni Paiva (Brittni Paiva Music)

>> Music Video of the Year

“Don’t Let Me Fade” Brittni Paiva (Brittni Paiva Music)

“Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

“Pretty Mama Dancin’” Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music)

“Puddle Jumping” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

“Run It Back” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

>> Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

“He Hoaaloha No” Darrell Aquino — (Mana Recordings)

“Ka Na‘i Aupuni” Kalani Pe‘a feat. Jake Shimabukuro & Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

“Ka Ua Pa‘upili” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

“Kaimana Hila Leahi Medley” Kapena (KDE Records)

“Lei Onaona” Pewa – (Pewa)

>> Instrumental Composition of the Year (award to composer)

“Don’t Let Me Fade” Brittni Paiva (Brittni Paiva Music)

“Kula Blues” Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood (JS Records/FortyBelow Records)

“Malie” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“Puddle Jumping” Darrell Aquino – (Mana Recordings)

“The Secret Of Moloka‘i” Andrew Molina (Andrew Molina)

>> Song of the Year (awards to composer)

“Blue Hilo Moon” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

“Hanohano Kilauea Ku I Ka La‘i” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

“Kickin’ Back” Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music)

“Kuleana” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

“Le Tu‘una Oe” Josh Tatofi (Josh Tatofi)

>> Alternative Album of the Year

“Alter Natives” Eric & Cathy Lagrimas (On The Up Records)

“Disasterville” Eyes Of Red (Tin Idol Productions)

“El Misfits: Elvilive” El Sancho (El Sancho)

“Malama Aina” Big Chief Thunder (Bamboo Room Recording)

“North Shore” 808Imposters (Tin Idol Productions)

“The Ride” Bad Papa (Bad Papa)

>> Anthology of the Year (award to producer(s))

“An Anthology Of Love ‘30 Year Anniversary’” Darrell Aquino (Daddy Leopard Records) – Darrell Aquino, M. Kalani Souza, Mark Caldeira & Michelle Aquino, producers

“He ‘Umi Makahiki” Institute of Hawaiian Music (Institute of Hawaiian Music) – Keola Donaghy, producer

“Ku’u Mana’o” Kawika Kahiapo (Pono Records) — Kawaika Kahiapo, producer

“Christmas Memories” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music) – Kenneth Makuakane, producer

“Timeless” Maggie Herron (Herron Music) — Maggie Herron, producer

>> Christmas Album of the Year

“Kala‘e + Kalena + Kalikimaka” Kala‘e + Kalena (Kamakoa Productions)

“Sean & Mali’s Na‘auao Christmas” Sean & Mali’s Na‘auao (Maliona Records)

“Slack Key For The Holidays” Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions)

“Twas The Night Before Christmas” Michael Chock (Seawind Productions)

>> Compilation Album of the Year (award to producer(s)

“Aloha Pauahi: Voices Of Legacy” Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le‘a) – Zachary Alaka’i Lum, producer

“Ha‘ina Ko Wehi: Celebrating West Maui in Mele” Institute of Hawaiian Music UH Maui College (Institute of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy, Joel Katz, Stephen Fox & Lance D. Collins, producers

“Journey Through Hawai’i” Mana Music Quartet (Mana Music LLC) — Kellen Paik, producer

“Notes In A Bottle” Music Tech (Music Tech) — Bailey Matsuda, producer

>> Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

“A Matter Of The Heart” Rasmussen & Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“Eclectic Much?” Danny Johnson (Danny Johnson)

“Island Time” Rand Anderson and Blue Grass Hawaii (Pumphouse Records)

“Music Man” Kenny Tagavilla (Tin Idol Productions & Kenny T. Music)

“Prison Walls” Ray Buddy Golden (Mana Music & Media)

“Two Of Us” Kailua Bay Buddies (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Contemporary Album of the Year

“Ryan Hooley” Ryan Hooley (Ebb And Flow Records)

“Timeless” Michael Chock (Seawind Productions)

“Where I’m Going” Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music)

“Wild as the Wind” Kenny Tagavilla & Sandy Essman (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Hawaiian Music Album of the Year

“Ho‘omalamalama” Kahiau Lam Ho (Kahiau Lam Ho)

“Kuini” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

“Lei Hiwahiwa” Madison Makanaokahaku Scott (Madison Makanaokahaku Scott)

“The Islands Are Calling” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

>> Hawaiian Slack Key Album of the Year

“By Special Request” George Kahumoku (KFRC)

“Goin Home” Apokolani (Ouli Wai/TryLookInside)

“Kiho‘alu: Stories In Song, Vol. 1” George Kuo (Dancing Cat Records)

“Ki Ho‘alu He Welo Aloha” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

>> Hip Hop Album of the Year

“Love Letters II” PK DREAMZ (PK DREAMZ)

“Nitty Gritty” Thomson Enos & Ya’laam aka Wiz Hotep (THP) cq

“Priced Out Of Paradise” Punahele & SoundGaruda (SoundGaruda/808) cq

“What Got You Here Won’t Get You There” Cedric Clinton & EDP-Beats (Chi Funk & Our Altered State Publishing)

>> Instrumental Album of the Year

“Piano In Paradise” Kaori Kawabuchi (THP)

“Press Start” Console: The VGM Band (Tyranny Studios)

“Reflections” Noah Plays Piano (Noah Hull)

“S-K2” Alexander Wong (Alexander Wong)

>> Island Music Album of the Year

“‘Ano‘ai” Weldon Kekauoha (Ohelo Records & WAY House Entertainment)

“Hawaiian Cowboy” Slack Key ‘Ohana (Pacific Records)

“He Hawai‘i Au” Desmond Yap (Desmond Yap)

“Ua Ola I Loko I Ke Aloha” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus — (KSCC)

>> Jazz Album of the Year

“Ho‘ihi” Noel Okimoto (Noel Okimoto Music)

“Ho‘okanikapila, Maui” Tarvin Makia & Faith Ako (Faith Ako)

“Mindful, Latin And Funky” Dan Del Negro (Dan Del Negro Music)

“Nago Blue” Red Nova (Red Nova)

“Omniportal” Peter Shaindlin & Jay Jaskot (Forward Records)

“Pecking Order” Jeff Gaeth (Puna)

>> Metal Album of the Year

“Queen of the Vampires” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

“Shield of Honor” Sacred Idol (Tin Idol Productions)

“Web of Fear” Anxiety Suite (Tin Idol Productions)

>> R&B Album of the Year

“deLUXE” soLUXE (soLUXE Music) cq

“Hey Child” Stephen Henderson (Ohana Records)

“Hey Yo” Johnny Valentine & Kailua Bay Buddies (StudioValentineOneMusic)

“Ua Ko ‘Ia Iho No” Kawika Boro (Zeo Music LLC)

>> Reggae Album of the Year

“Blessed Man” Isaiah Tavares (Waianae Records)

“Bridges Not Walls” Azato (Tree N One Records)

“Cup Of Aloha” Nuff Sedd (JPK Productions)

“Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

“Tribute” Kapena (Revive The Live)

>> Religious Album of the Year

“Acoustic Hymns O My Father” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

“E Ho‘omana Kakou” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“Free Inside” Ben Borthwick (Ko‘olau Productions)

“In The Moment” Jonah Davis (A‘o ‘Ukulele Productions)

>> Rock Album of the Year

“A Tribute To Pat Benetar” Sandemonium (Tin Idol Productions)

“All Things I’ve Considered” Zach Manzano (Audio Ramen)

“Coming Home” Average Joes (Play That Disco Productions)

“Even The Good Die Young” Stuart Hollinger (Independent)

“Midnight Flames” Masque (Masqued Melodies)

>> ‘Ukulele Album of the Year

“Blues Experience” Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood (JS Records/FortyBelow Records)

“Generations” Andrew Molina (Andrew Molina)

“Resurgence” Kris Fuchigami (Kris Fuchigami)

Adjudicated Categories

>> Engineering — General

Cody Matsuda & Kanoa Kukaua for “Ka Huliau” Mailani Makaʻinaʻi (Ninjas 808 Productions)

Imua Garza for “Heartache Anniversary” Rocco Olmstead (Rocco Ryan Music)

Kapena De Lima for “Tribute” Kapena (Revive The Live)

Michael Casil & Calvin Canha for “Cup Of Aloha” Nuff Sedd (JPK Productions)

Seven Suns for “Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

>> Engineering — Hawaiian

Dave Tucciarone for “Ho’omalamalama” Kahiau Lam Ho (Kahiau Lam Ho)

Kenneth Makuakane for “Ki Ho’alu He Welo Aloha” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

Keola Donaghy, Joel Katz & Wayne Kamake’e’aina for “Pahumoa” Wayne Kamake’e’aina (Wayne K Productions)

Michael Casil for “Kuini” Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

Michael Grande for “Aloha Pauahi: Voices Of Legacy” Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le’a)

>> Graphics

Dancing Hands Co. for “Aloha Pauahi: Voices Of Legacy by Various Artists” (Kahuli Leo Le’a)

Daryl Fujiwara for “Kuini” by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

Marc C. Antosh for “Ha‘ina Ko Wehi: Celebrating West Maui in Mele” Institute of Hawaiian Music UH Maui College (Institute of Hawaiian Music)

Sam Seibert for “Learning to Die” Sam Seibert (Sam Seibert )

Solomon Enos for “Journey Through Hawai’i” Mana Music Quartet (Man Music LLC)

>> Haku Mele (award to composer for best first-time released song or chant primarily in the Hawaiian language)

“Hanohano Kilauea Ku I Ka La’i” Eric Lee & Louis “Moon” Kauakahi, composers, from “The Islands Are Calling” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

“He Aloha No Ka’ililauokekoa” Louis “Moon” Kauakahi, composer, from “The Islands Are Calling” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

“Ka Leo Kupuna” Kalehua Krug & Kamuela Kimokeo, composers, from “Ka Leo Kupuna” Hi’ikua (Kanemakua Records)

“Ka Nani A’o Nihon” Chad Takatsugi, composer from “Ua Ola I Loko I Ke Aloha” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (KSCC)

“Leilehua Ke Kuini O Ke Kai (1955)” Edwin Mahi’ai Copp Beamer, composer, from “Aloha Pauahi: Voices Of Legacy” Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le’a)

>>Hawaiian Language Performance

“Ho’omalamalama” Kahiau Lam Ho (Kahiau Lam Ho)

“Kuini” Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

“Lei Hiwahiwa” Madison Makanaokahaku Scott (Madison Makanaokahaku Scott)

“The Islands Are Calling” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

>> International Album — Special Recognition Award

“Aloha from Iapana” Kentaro Tsushima (Kepani Records)

“Brand New Rainbow” Ryo Natoyama (King Records)

“Hoa Lanihuli” Kaulana (Kaulana)

“’Ula” Poma (Poma)

“Pick Them Up With Ukulele And Guitar” Junichi Moriyama & Shota Hozumi ( Breeze And Tone)

>> Liner Notes — General

Lynell K. Bright, Chad Takatsugi & Selah Fronda for “Ua Ola I Loko I Ke Aloha” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus — (KSCC)

Michelle Aquino for “Blue Hilo Moon” Darrell Aquino (Mana Recordings)

Pono Fernandez for “Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

Riann Nalani Fujihara & Kalani Pe’a for “Kuini” Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

Vaea Iona, Kenny Tagavilla & Tia Tagavilla for “Music Man” Kenny Tagavilla (Tin Idol Productions & Kenny T. Music)