Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, April 11, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hoku Award finalists are announced

By John Berger

Today Updated 8:45 p.m.

Editors' PicksEntertainment

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Na Hoku Hanohano awards. Kalani Pe’a.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023

Na Hoku Hanohano awards. Kalani Pe’a.