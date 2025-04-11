Rearview Mirror: Staff’s elaborate pranks continue to be legendary
This practice torpedo, above, was involved in many practical jokes, including putting it in a hole cut in Ted Sturdivant’s desk.
Don Over:
He created some of the most elaborate and expensive practical jokes in the history of Hawaii
When Carl “Kini Popo” Hebenstreit was on a trip to New Zealand, Link Lindquist, who always teased him about his big nose, thought it would be funny to send him a picture of the staff wearing rubber noses. The caption said, “No one noses how much we miss you!”