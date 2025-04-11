UH water polo clinches Big West’s top seed

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The No. 3 Hawaii women’s water polo team clinched at least a share of the Big West regular-season championship with a 12-7 victory over No. 11 UC San Diego on Thursday in La Jolla, Calif.

Jordan Wedderburn scored four goals for the Rainbow Wahine (17-3, 6-0 Big West). Hawaii will be the top seed at the conference tournament, which starts April 25 in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine, who have won eight consecutive games, have claimed six of the past seven Big West regular- season titles.

Bernadette Doyle, Stevilyn Griffin and Gabrielle Doyle each scored two goals for the Rainbow Wahine. Daisy Logtens finished with 15 saves.

Caroline Christl had three goals for the Tritons (14-13, 3-3).