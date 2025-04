Scoreboard – April 11, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Westmont vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

JUDO

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

ILH: Individual Tournament, 5 p.m. at

Punahou.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Vanguard vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Field.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at McKinley,

6 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA girls: Team Championships, Kaiser at Mililani, 1:30 p.m. (completion of suspended match).

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: 3:30 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: University at

Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Hanalani at Damien, 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Westmont vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien, 9 a.m. at Les Murakami Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Campbell, 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Kaimuki,

10 a.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Senior Weekend, California vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii, noon; California vs. Grand Canyon, 3 p.m. Matches at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 2:30 p.m.

JUDO

OIA: Team Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Moanalua.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Field.

ILH Varsity I: Punahou at Kamehameha, noon.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou I-AA, 10 a.m.; Pac-Five at Kamehameha I-AA, 10 a.m.

OIA East: Kaimuki at Castle, 10 a.m.;

Kaiser vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Kapolei, 10 a.m.; Mililani at Waianae, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waialua,

10 a.m. Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m. at Aikahi Community Park field; Kailua vs.

Farrington, 10 a.m. at Lanakila District Park field; Aiea vs. Radford, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

TENNIS

OIA: Team Championship, Finals, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at noon; running events at 12:30 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: meets at Moanalua, Roosevelt and Mililani starting at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Round Robin

Tie-Breaker, if needed, 2 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani (Varsity I-AA at 9 a.m.; Varsity I at 10 a.m.); Punahou at Kamehameha (Varsity I-AA at

9 a.m.; Varsity I at 11 a.m.).

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Kailua, 2 p.m.; Kalani vs. Roosevelt, 3:05 p.m.; Kalaheo vs.

Mililani, 5:15 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

At Sand Island Park

Punahou 8, Maryknoll 3

W—Paige Brunn (two-hitter, no earned runs). Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho

2 runs; Austen Kinney 2 RBIs; Taimane Mata’afa-Alferos 2-4, 2 RBIs; Paisley Sue Aoki 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Sera Tokumaru 2 runs. Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 2b.

Varsity II

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha I-AA 16, Punahou I-AA 5,

5 inn.

W—Sierra Ha’o. Leading hitters—KS:

Auli’i Chong 3-4, 3 runs; Ha’o 3-3, 2 2bs,

5 RBIs; Jaylee Penitani 2 runs; Aariah Goo 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Anuhea Sibayan HR, 2 RBIs; Logan Oda-Bunag 2-3; Jaslyn Nishimura 2 runs; Pun: Khloe Yamada 2b, 2 runs; Cappy Makaiau 2 runs; Mia

Matsumoto 2b.

OIA East

Thursday

At Castle

Moanalua 19, Castle 0, 4 inn.

W—Kara Miyoshi. Note: Miyoshi (two

innings), Harper Fukuda (one) and Jolie Mochizuki combined on a no-hitter with four strikeouts). Leading hitters—Moan: Alia Anzai 3-3, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaylah Sato 2-4, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-2, 3 runs; Ava Atagi 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Emily Tome 3-4, 2 RBIs; Ramzy Bumagat 2-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Karah Pasion 2 runs.

At Kilauea District Park field

Kalani 15, Kaimuki 0, 4 inn.

W—Kadie Carpio. Note: Carpio (three

innings) and Naomi Stremick combined on a one- hitter with no walks and six

strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kaln: Stremick 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Layna Faria 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Ashlyn Sera 2 runs; Samantha Morinaga 3-3, 2b, 2 runs.

OIA West

Thursday

At Kapolei

Kapolei 10, Leilehua 1

W—Nalani Jaramillo (three-hitter, eight strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kap: Kandi Malama-Ahlo 2-3, 2 runs; Skyla Saito 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kamaha’o Seminavage 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Hayden Imai 2-5, 3b,

2 runs; Jaydaci Queypo-Alvarado 2b,

2 RBIs; Kaylisa Nakoa 3-4.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Mililani 14, Nanakuli 2, 5 inn.

W—Maya Jelf. Leading hitters—Mil:

Kahiau Aina 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Ori Mailo 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Makanalei

Watkins-Villegas 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hinano Bautista 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lana Nakayama 2-3; Aubri Nakashima 2-3, 2 runs.

At Waianae

Campbell 12, Waianae 1, 5 inn.

W—Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano. Note:

Fuentes-Arellano (four innings) and Lily Perreira combined on a three-hitter.

Leading hitters—Camp: Fuentes-Arellano 3-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Sophia Alo HR, 2 runs; Keyra Fuller 2-2; Liana

DelaPena-Pihana 2 runs; Dalexy Sanchez 2b; Kayla Whaley 2b. Wain: Brylee-Rose DeMello 2-3, 2b.

OIA Division II

Thursday

At Kailua

Kailua 14, Kalaheo 0, 5 inn.

W—Harmony Kamalani (one-hitter, eight strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kail: Kiara Yamamoto 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mahealani Alayon 2-4, 3 RBIs; Kailee Kalama 2-4,

2 RBIs; Jayda Kekauoha 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Juju Sumida 3 runs; Miyah Galdeira 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Caydence Kauhi 2b.

At Pearl City

Pearl City 17, Waialua 7, 6 inn.

W—Aleia-Lyn Tonaki-Sagucio. Leading

hitters—PC: Phoenix Sky Lumabao 2b,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Maile Oda 2-3, 3b, 3 runs; Saunette Oshiro 3-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs,

3 RBIs; Samantha Nakamatsu 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Harlyn Barry 2-4, 2 RBIs; Lilyanni Mata 2 runs; Giselle Enriquez 2 runs.

Wail: Jadyn Miller 2b, 2 runs; Harlee

Dicion 2-4, 2b; Marley B 2-3; Blessany Meehan 2-3, 2b; Princess Labutong 2 runs.

At Hauula Playground field

Radford vs. Kahuku, ppd. Game will be made-up Monday at 3 p.m. at Kahuku.

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park field

Damien 10, Maryknoll 3

W—Cade Lurito. Leading hitters—DMS: Max Detrinis 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rydge Kohagura 2 runs; Lurito 3-4. Mary: Tanner Fujino 2-2; Luke Swartman 2-3; Kau’i Kekauoha 2b.

OIA DIVISION II

Thursday

At Radford

Kalaheo 6, Radford 5

W—Tanner Young. Leading hitters—Kalh:

Malachi Bell 2 runs; Alex O’Brien 2-3; Gavin Shuford 2-3, 2 RBIs. Rad: Bryson Ecker 2-4, 2 runs; Mataio Tauanuu 2-4,

2 RBIs; Jacob Barner 2b; Zyon Telles 3b.

MIL

Thursday

Kamehameha-Maui 3, King Kekaulike 0

W—Kanoa Arakawa (four-hitter, seven strikeouts). Leading hitters—KSM: Bransyn Hong 2-2, 2b. KK: Taydem Hashimoto 2-3.

Baldwin 3, Maui High 0

W—Kip Watanabe (four-hitter). Leading hitter—Maui: Izaiah Koko 2-3.

MLB CALENDAR

July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.

July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.

July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani 18-25, 25-17,

25-15, 25-17

OIA WEST

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kapolei def. Nanankuli 25-23, 25-21,

27-27

Waianae def. Campbell 25-23, 6-25, 17-25,

25-21, 15-13

Mililani def. Leilehua 20-25, 25-16, 25-22,

25-17

Boys JV

Nanakuli def. Kapolei 21-13, 21-13

Campbell def. Waianae 21-13, 21-16

Mililani def. Leilehua 21-16, 21-10

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kalani def. Kalaheo 26-24, 25-21, 25-19

Kaiser def. Kailua 23-25, 25-20, 25-20,

18-25, 17-15

Boys JV

Kalani def. Kalaheo 18-21, 21-15, 15-8

Kailua def. Kaiser 21-20, 21-17

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Waiakea def. Keaau 25-22, 25-19, 25-20

Boys JV

Waiakea def. Keaau 20-25, 25-18, 16-14

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH STANDINGS

W L

Punahou 5 1

‘Iolani 5 1

Kamehameha 4 1

Mid-Pacific 3 2

Sacred Hearts 2 4

Hawaiian Mission 1 5

Damien 0 6

Thursday

‘Iolani 21, Damien 0

Kamehameha 25, Hawaiian Mission 7

Saturday

Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 2:30 p.m.

End regular season

OIA Standings (FINAL)

East 1 East 2

x-Castle 5-0 x-Moanalua 5-0

x-Kahuku 4-1 x-Kaimuki 3-2

x-Kaiser 3-2 x-McKinley 3-2

Kailua 1-4 Roosevelt 3-2

Kalani 1-4 Farrington 1-4

Kalaheo 1-4 Anuenue 0-5

West 1 West 2

x-Nanakuli 4-1 x-Mililani 5-0

x-Campbell 4-1 x-Leilehua 4-1

x-Waianae 4-1 x-Aiea 3-2

Kapolei 2-3 Waialua 2-3

Waipahu 1-4 Pearl City 1-4 Dreamhouse 0-5 Radford 0-5

Playoff Schedule

Monday

First Round

At Farrington

McKinley vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Waianae vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m.

At Leilehua

Aiea vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

At Castle

Waianae/Kaimuki winner vs. Mililani,

5:30 p.m.

McKinley/Campbell winner vs. Castle,

7 p.m.

At Nanakuli

Kaiser/Leilehua winner vs. Moanalua,

5:30 p.m.

Aiea/Kahuku winner vs. Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Pearl City

Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday

At Mililani

Final

Semifinal winnner, 7 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal loser, 5:30 p.m.

At Farrington

Fifth Place

Game at 5:30 p.m.

Seventh Place

Game at 7 p.m.