Hawaii baseball rallies for road win over Big West leaders

Shunsuke Sakaino smacked a no-doubt, two-run homer to right in the 10th inning to lead the Hawaii baseball team to Friday’s 4-2 victory over Cal Poly at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

By winning the opener of the three-game road series, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 24-8 overall and 10-6 in the Big West. The Mustangs, who dropped to 23-9 and 12-1, lost for the first time in 10 games and fell into a first-place tie with UC Irvine. Saturday’s middle game of the series starts at noon.

“It was more of a road win in a very hostile environment,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “These guys draw very well. To win an extra-inning game on the road against a first-place team says a lot about the resiliency of this team and the character of this team.”

Cam Hoiland and Alejandro Garza hit solo home runs to help the Mustangs take a 2-1 lead into the ninth. But with ’Bows on second and third, Itsuki Takemoto, who was UH’s starting pitcher, hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring home Ben Zeigler-Namoa with the tying run.

With two outs in the 10th, pinch hitter Jack Salmon fell behind 0-2 in the count against Tanner Sagouspe, the Mustangs’ closer. But Salmon battled his way to drawing a walk. Jarret “JJ” Nielsen pinch-ran for Salmon. Sakaino then pulled a 1-0 pitch from Sagouspe well over the fence in right field to give the ’Bows a 4-2 lead.

“He’s just a baseball player,” Hill said of Sakaino, who also caught a shoestring-high liner to start a double play in the first and backhanded a short-hopped ball in the ninth. “It was great to see. He works so hard. He’s such a good kid. To be able to (hit that homer) was awesome.”

Isaiah Magdaleno, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, got the final three outs to earn the victory.

Cory Ronan, who replaced Takemoto as a pitcher in the sixth, did not allow a hit or run in 2 2/3 innings as the bridge to Magdaleno.

The ’Bows are 5-1 in extra-inning games this season.