No. 1 Long Beach tops No. 4 Hawaii at sold-out Stan Sheriff

The fourth-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team made it a match but faltered down the stretch of the fourth set as No. 1 Long Beach State rallied for a 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21 victory tonight

A sold-out SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 9,962 watched UH avoid a sweep in the third set and take a 20-18 lead in the fourth set before LBSU scored seven of the final eight points.

Finn Kearney, starting at opposite hitter in place of an injured Kristian Titriyski, had a career-high 17 kills to lead UH, which also got 12 kills from Adrien Roure and 11 from Louis Sakanoko.

Daniil Hershtynovich had 17 kills and Alex Kinder added 15 to lead the Beach (24-1, 6-1) who took a one-game lead in the Big West standings over Hawaii (22-4, 5-2).

Freshman setter Moni Nikolov had 38 assists, seven digs, five blocks and three kills for the Beach, while Hawaii sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal finished with a match-high 40 assists, 13 digs and four kills.

Hawaii was outblocked 11.5-5.5

The teams will rematch on Saturday in the final regular-season home match for Hawaii at 7 p.m.