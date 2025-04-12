Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, April 12, 2025 78° Today's Paper

Breaking News

HFD find and rescue missing hiker, 70s, on east ridge of Diamond Head Crater

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The Honolulu Fire Department helped police find and rescue this afternoon a missing hiker in his 70s on the east ridge of Diamond Head Crater.

The Honolulu Police Department requested help from the fire department at 2:50 p.m. today in searching for a man in his 70s near the Diamond Head Crater, HFD said in a news release.

HFD units were already on scene from a previous incident. They began searching the trail for the man who became separated from his wife, who reported her husband missing.

Once he was located on the east ridge of the crater, HFD rescue personnel were transported to the site by helicopter.

They assessed the man to ensure he was uninjured, then airlifted him to a landing zone, HFD said in the news release.

HFD personnel transferred care to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department at 3:31 p.m.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide