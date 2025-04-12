HFD find and rescue missing hiker, 70s, on east ridge of Diamond Head Crater

The Honolulu Fire Department helped police find and rescue this afternoon a missing hiker in his 70s on the east ridge of Diamond Head Crater.

The Honolulu Police Department requested help from the fire department at 2:50 p.m. today in searching for a man in his 70s near the Diamond Head Crater, HFD said in a news release.

HFD units were already on scene from a previous incident. They began searching the trail for the man who became separated from his wife, who reported her husband missing.

Once he was located on the east ridge of the crater, HFD rescue personnel were transported to the site by helicopter.

They assessed the man to ensure he was uninjured, then airlifted him to a landing zone, HFD said in the news release.

HFD personnel transferred care to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department at 3:31 p.m.