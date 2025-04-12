Honolulu police arrest driver in fatal crash near Kipapa Gulch

Honolulu police said a juvenile passenger was killed after the vehicle’s driver, who was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the car and crashed near Kipapa Gulch Bridge in Mililani early this morning.

Police said in a news release that at about 4:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man and his juvenile passenger were traveling south on Kamehameha Highway “at a high rate of speed, overtaking other southbound vehicles, when they lost control and traveled into the northbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway and collided with a fence.”

The driver “was redirected into the southbound lanes and collided with a guardrail, ejecting his passenger onto the roadway before coming to final rest,” according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Both the man and his passenger were treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken in critical condition to a hospital where the passenger died.

HPD gave no further details on the passenger, but an EMS preliminary report on the incident said paramedics treated a female, estimated to be in her 20s, and a 30-year-old man, both of whom suffered multiple injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested for second-degree negligent. Both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing, HPD said.

This was Oahu’s 22nd traffic fatality this year as compared with nine at the same time in 2024.