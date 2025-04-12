Kahului pedestrian killed in Maui’s 3rd traffic fatality in one day

A 28-year-old pedestrian died after a Thursday night crash in Kahului, the third traffic fatality on Maui in one day.

Maui Police Department officials said that at about 8:46 p.m., a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling Wailuku-bound in the outer right lane of Kahului Beach Road when it struck the man who was crossing the road from the ocean toward the Harbor Lights Apartments.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, where he later died. His identity was not immediately released to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends, police said today.

The driver of the car, a 65-year-old Waiehu woman, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Maui police said the involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol as factors in the crash is pending investigation.

Separately today, Maui police identified the victim in a Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Honoapiilani Highway as Julius Ponce, 43, also of Kahului. Police said he died after crashing into a stopped car on the highway at about 4:07 p.m.

Also on Thursday night, a 1-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car pulling into a driveway in Kahului, police said. At about 9:42 p.m., a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old girl was pulling into a driveway on Poheoheo Street in Kahului when it struck a 1-year-old toddler from Makawao who was on a sidewalk in front of a home. The child was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died.