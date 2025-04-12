Kauai’s Vidinha Stadium closed through 2025 for $12M upgrade

LIHUE >> Vidinha Stadium is closed through December for phase one construction of a $12.2 million improvement project, Kauai County Department of Parks and Recreation officials said Thursday.

“Due to ongoing construction and safety concerns, Vidinha Stadium is closed to the public,” DPR Director Pat Porter said in a news release. “Park users are welcome to use the soccer and baseball fields for recreational activities during this closure.”

Signs have been installed around the Lihue Stadium, indicating its closure since last month, officials said.

The project’s contractor is Co-Ha Builders Inc., dba Applied Surfacing Technology, and the engineering company is Fukunaga & Associates Inc.

The stadium will be closed for the duration of the improvement project and construction for phase two will continue after December, officials said.

The $12.2 million project includes the demolition and removal of the existing field, track, track implements, and scoreboard. It also includes the installation of a synthetic turf field, synthetic track, new track implements, and video board, officials said.