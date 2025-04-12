Oahu residents turn in over 367 firearms in gun buyback program

Oahu residents turned in roughly 367 firearms of all types today in a gun buyback program at the Aloha Stadium, the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) announced in a news release this afternoon.

The guns were exchanged for $37,900 in Foodland gift cards contributed by the DLE.

The 2024 Legislature appropriated the funding for Saturday’s event.

The ongoing amnesty program is part of the efforts of Gov. Josh Green’s administration to keep Hawaii residents safe from gun violence.

No questions were asked; no identification was required. The Department of the Attorney General, the Honolulu Police Department and the Aloha Stadium Authority are also partnering in the initiative.

“I want to thank everyone who turned in an unwanted firearm today, because in doing so, you have helped to make our community that much safer,” said Governor Green. “Keeping ourselves and each other safe and healthy is a personal choice that also benefits our neighbors. We thank DLE Director Mike Lambert for continuing this effort and for our partners’ help in this ongoing gun buyback program.”

Lambert said: “These unwanted guns will never again be used. They will never again pose any type of threat to a loved one or have an opportunity to be used in a crime.”

Residents could turn in an unlimited number of firearms—working and non-working firearms, but there was a limit of three gift cards per person. Gun locks were also offered to anyone who didn’t turn in a gun, but wanted to make their firearms safe.

Individuals who turned in automatic firearms of any type, semi-automatic rifles and ghost guns received a $200 gift card in exchange.

Those turning in handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks and Glock switches received $100 Foodland gift cards.

DLE Deputy Director Jared Redulla said neighbor island police officers attended the event to observe and learn the tasks involved in the gun buyback program so these events can be run on neighbor islands. Future gun buyback events will be announced.

Licensed gun dealers and law enforcement officers, both active and retired, were not eligible to participate.

Officials reserved the right to refuse acceptance of firearms or issuing of gift cards.