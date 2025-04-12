Police arrest girl, 15, for allegedly assaulting foster mother, 73

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl this morning for allegedly assaulting her 73-year-old foster mother in Wahiawa.

Police said the girl and the woman were arguing at about 6:30 a.m. when the argument escalated.

The teen allegedly pushed the foster mother, which caused her to fall and feel pain, police said.

Police located the girl, and she was identified and arrested at 7 a.m. without incident on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Police released her at 11 a.m. today pending investigation.