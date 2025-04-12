Letter: Great idea! Air military plans to public, enemies

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Columnist Marc Thiessen’s perspective on Signalgate should become our template on national security (“Signal chat’s big takeaway? Trump’s built an effective team,” Star-Advertiser, April 4).

By providing a public view of developing military operations, we are privy to the sheer brilliance of our leaders as they guide our warriors to the battlefield. Providing our enemies with a heads-up as to our scheduled tactical intentions, at the risk of service members’ lives, only adds to the public’s excitement of the foray.

One can only thrill to our next open forum on military activities toward Asia.

Bill Lofquist

Makiki

