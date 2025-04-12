Letter: Hold convention center management to task

The Hawaii Convention Center has been deteriorating for years under the watch of General Manager Teri Horton and will now cost taxpayers millions of dollars in repairs, in addition to millions in potential lost revenue while repairs are being done. I believe Horton is mainly responsible for the current state of affairs, yet she remains on the job. Typical of how this state is run: No consequences for poor performance.

If this happened in the private sector, that manager would surely have been fired. As taxpayers, we need to revolt against this type of incompetence and performance failure. The governor needs to step in and show some leadership.

Steve Chang

Chinatown

