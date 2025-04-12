Letter: Modify old stadium to save taxpayer dollars

I read that the new stadium is going to have a capacity of 25,000 seats. With that plan, why don’t they just use the existing stadium and remove the top red and yellow sections, and keep the lower orange and blue sections in place?

We have been told the upper sections and certain structural components have the biggest problems with rust. Revamp the lowers sections that are already built, with locker rooms, offices and field in place. The lower sections should be able to hold over 25,000.

Everything is there, from parking lots to areas to build new venues. This would save the taxpayers a ton of money. But maybe this is too easy of a solution. After all, the state seems to have an open checkbook.

Joseph Correia

Kalihi Valley

