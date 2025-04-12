80th anniversary of kamikaze attack on USS Missouri emphasizes reconciliation
Carey Callaghan, grandson of the USS Missouri’s Capt. William Callaghan, delivers a keynote address to attendees at a ceremony on Friday honoring the 80th anniversary of the kamikaze attack on the ship and the pilot’s burial at sea.
Sailors prepare a burial at sea for the remains of a Japanese pilot whose plane hit the USS Missouri on April 11, 1945.
Courtesy U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
The USS Missouri at the moment it was about to be hit by a Japanese A6M Zero Kamikaze while operating off Okinawa on April 11, 1945. The plane hit the ship’s side below the main deck, causing minor damage and no casualties aboard the battleship. A 40mm quad gun mount’s crew is in action in the lower foreground.
Japan’s Hawaii Consul General Yoshinori Kodama pays his respects at a ceremony aboard the USS Missoui on Friday honoring the 80th anniversary of the kamikaze attack on the ship and the pilot’s burial at sea.
Marines give a seven gun salute at a ceremony on Friday honoring the 80th anniversary of the kamikaze attack on the USS Missouri and the pilot’s burial at sea.
Japan Coast Guard Cmdr. Yuichi Kajiya and his son drop flower pedals off the side of the USS Missoui during a ceremony Friday honoring the 80th anniversary of the kamikaze attack on the ship and the pilot’s burial at sea.