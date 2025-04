Bryson Kamakura, firefighter, Army Wildland Fire, ignites invasive Guinea grass with a drip torch during the Army’s 2016 prescribed burn. The firefighters burn invasive guinea grass to prevent larger brush fires and better promote forest health.

The Army will do its weeklong annual prescribed burn of the Schofield Barracks training range complex beginning Sunday to prepare for and prevent potential wildfires as Hawaii’s rainy season reaches its final days.

The burn, which ends April 19, will target invasive and highly flammable Guinea grass and other vegetation that can become large fuel sources for brush fires. These grasses played a central role in the spread of the deadly August 2023 fire on Maui that destroyed Lahaina. In a Friday media release, the Army said that “prescribed burns are an essential part of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s natural resource management program and are a safe and effective way to manage invasive vegetation that can fuel dangerous wildfires.”

The Army’s release noted that uncontrolled fires threaten native plant and animal species. More than 30 species of endangered plants and animals call the range and surrounding area home.

The Army is working in coordination with both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Health. The burn will be planned and carried out by a team that includes firefighters, aviators, engineers, range and safety officers, resource specialists and law enforcement.

“Prescribed burns are a vital tool for achieving multiple objectives,” said wild­land fire crew supervisor Jacob Faber in the media release. “They help us preserve the natural environment, prevent uncontrolled wildfires, and maintain the quality of our training ranges, which is essential for our Soldiers’ preparedness.”

The Army said its staff will “closely monitor” humidity, wind and the level of concentration of natural fuel in the burn areas to minimize smoke and ash that could make its way to surrounding communities. Throughout the burn, Army staff will “use smoke modeling software to detect direction and amount of smoke produced and make all necessary adjustments.”

The prescribed burn will take place only during the day, with Army wildland firefighters remaining on-site each night to monitor the area. The Federal Fire Department also will be on standby during the burn.

“We’re committed to being good neighbors while accomplishing our mission,” Faber said. “This prescribed burn demonstrates how we can balance environmental protection with the critical training requirements of our soldiers. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we work to achieve both goals.”