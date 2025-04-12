On the Move: Kukui Children’s Foundation

The Kukui Children’s Foundation has named Suzanne Skjold to its board of directors. Skjold joins the board with more than 25 years’ experience in nonprofit leadership, including as chief operating officer at Aloha United Way for four years and executive director at Hawaii Literacy, a Kukui Center, for 12 years. She also serves on the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Literacy Advisory Committee and Workforce Development Council’s Data and Financial Performance Committee.

