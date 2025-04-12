Hawaii Beat: UH softball team routs CSU Bakersfield

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii’s Cierra Yamamoto, Chloe Borges and Larissa Goshi — the bottom three hitters in the lineup — each drove in two runs in a 9-0 victory over Cal State Bakersfield in five innings Friday in Bakersfield, Calif.

Macy Brandl scattered seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts for the Rainbow Wahine (23-14, 9-6 Big West).

Hawaii scored seven runs in the third and two in the fourth.

The Roadrunners fell to 15-24, 6-10.

The teams will play a doubleheader today, starting at 9 a.m.