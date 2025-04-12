Hawaii Beat: UH softball team routs CSU Bakersfield

Saturday, April 12, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Hawaii’s Cierra Yamamoto, Chloe Borges and Larissa Goshi — the bottom three hitters in the lineup — each drove in two runs in a 9-0 victory over Cal State Bakersfield in five innings Friday in Bakersfield, Calif.
Macy Brandl scattered seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts for the Rainbow Wahine (23-14, 9-6 Big West).
Hawaii scored seven runs in the third and two in the fourth.
The Roadrunners fell to 15-24, 6-10.
The teams will play a doubleheader today, starting at 9 a.m.